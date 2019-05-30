Fake account case: Zardari, Talpur get extension in pre-arrest bail

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur got extension from Islamabad High Court in pre-arrest bail till June 10 in fake bank account case.

Division bench of Islamabad High court comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Aamir Farooq resumed hearing of pre-arrest arrest bail petition filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in fake bank account case. National Accountability Bureau also submitted all the record related to fake accounts transactions in the court.

NAB additional prosecutor Jahanzeb Bharwana presented three reports before the court as evidence.

To this Zardari’s counsel Farooq H Naek requested the court to give him some time to go through the reports submitted by the NAB then he would be able to reply.

NAB prosecutor argued in the court that the NAB is an investigative agency and thereby it could take action as per Anti-Money Laundering Act.