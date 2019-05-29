Afghan Security Adviser calls on COAS

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Matters related to mutual interest, peace and stability in region, Pak-Afghan border management and prospects for peace discussed
RAWALPINDI: Hamdullah Mohib, National Security Adviser of Afghanistan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
According to the ISPR during the meeting, matters related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region, Pak-Afghan border management and prospects for peace with particular emphasis on reconciliation process in Afghanistan were discussed.
