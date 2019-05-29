close
Thu May 30, 2019
May 30, 2019

Afghan Security Adviser calls on COAS

Top Story

 
May 30, 2019

Matters related to mutual interest, peace and stability in region, Pak-Afghan border management and prospects for peace discussed

RAWALPINDI: Hamdullah Mohib, National Security Adviser of Afghanistan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to the ISPR during the meeting, matters related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region, Pak-Afghan border management and prospects for peace with particular emphasis on reconciliation process in Afghanistan were discussed.

