Thu May 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

Three bakeries selling unhygienic food sealed in Kohat

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

KOHAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority sealed three bakeries for selling sweets prepared from harmful ingredients and expired products, officials said on Wednesday.

A special team, comprising Assistant Director Rukhsar Ali and Food Safety Officer Salman Ahmad and formed on directives of Deputy Director Operations Kamran Khan, inspected 27 outlets mostly bakeries on Pindi Road in Kohat late Tuesday night.

Talking to media persons, Kamran Khan said three production units of bakeries were sealed for using nonfood colours in manufacturing, selling rotten breads and cold drinks and having severe unhygienic conditions.

He said about 250kg sweets prepared by use of harmful colours along with expired and rotten breads were discarded during the inspection. The official added the operations against fake, substandard and expired products in Kohat region was in full swing and no-one would be allowed to play with the lives of innocent people.

