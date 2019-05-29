close
Thu May 30, 2019
Zahid Gishkori
May 30, 2019

Govt to file reference against federal tax ombudsman

Zahid Gishkori
May 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has planned to file a reference against former IGP Punjab Mushtaq Sukhera who nowadays is the Federal Tax Ombudsman with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for his alleged failure to avert the 2014 Model Town tragedy.

The federal government spokespersons, approached by this correspondent time and again in the past three days, neither denied nor confirmed the move till the filing of this story. Mushtaq Sukhera, however, told this correspondent that he was not aware of such move. "I've no information about this latest move--I've yet to hear anything on it, if there any," he said.

