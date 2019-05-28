close
Wed May 29, 2019
Newsdesk
May 29, 2019

Fake accounts case: Zardari moves SC against case transfer to Rawalpindi

Newsdesk
May 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has challenged the jurisdiction of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Supreme Court (SC) over the transfer of the mega money laundering case to a banking court in Rawalpindi.

In an appeal filed with the apex court, the Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman’s petition said the Sindh High Court’s April 2 order did not form the basis for the transfer of the case to Rawalpindi.

Zardari further stressed the case be sent back to the Karachi banking court, arguing that the NAB “has failed to follow the correct procedure of transfer” and the high court did not have the jurisdiction to pass the order.

