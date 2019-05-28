PEIRA waiting for court orders on vacation fee

Islamabad : As the summer vacation is set to begin next week, the regulator for private schools have asked parents to wait for the Supreme Court’s orders on how much fee they should pay for their children’s two months break from studies.

The guidance comes as parents of the children enrolled in private schools met PEIRA Chairman Imtiaz Qureshi in his office here to discuss confusion over the summer vacation fee.

The Supreme Court had reserved verdict in the summer break fee case early in this month.

A participant quoted the PEIRA chairman as insisting that the Supreme Court had temporarily ordered only 20 per cent of fee reduction and issuance of monthly challan forms by private schools on December 13, 2018.

He said parents had to wait for the court’s orders about if the schools will charge them 50 per cent of the fee or nothing at all during the summer vacation.

The PEIRA chairman asked visitors not to pay summer fee and wait until the regulator made a formal announcement in that respect as ordered by the apex court.

“If schools withhold the results of annual exams over the summer fee issue, then we will formally order them to issue the same without delay,” he said.

The PEIRA chief said all the students who were taking final exams for O Levels would pay the fee until April and not May.

He said a comprehensive set of rules on fee would be formulated after getting the court’s clearance.

The parents complained that they’re worried by the fee issue, especially the one surrounding the summer break payments.

They appealed to the court to decide the school fee issue in a manner, which not only benefits them but also serves the cause of education in the country.