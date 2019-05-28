Misery on the road

The day the Chinese vice president planned to visit a factory in Lahore, the residents of the southern area linked to Raiwind Road were subjected to the worst type of mismanagement by way of road blocks. The police personnel specially deputed from the Ring Road Authority were not trained to handle the situation.

So many motorcyclists and vehicle commuters had to wait in the scorching heat for many hours on the roads. The deployed police personnel were rude and devoid of any sympathy for the women, children and elderly who just wanted to reach their houses. It appears that no preplanning was done and everything was done in a haphazard manner at the last hour. We need to train our police to handle such situations without inflicting misery on the common people.

Zafar Iqbal

Lahore