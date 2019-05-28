close
Wed May 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2019

Unhygienic meat seized in Dir

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2019

DIR: Unhygienic meat was seized that was being brought from Punjab to Dir for sale and three persons were arrested. Assistant Commissioner Syed Hamad Haider said that they checked a bus coming from Punjab to Dir at Chukiatan and recovered a big quantity of unhygienic meat. He said that the meat was seized and was thrown into the river Panjkora.

