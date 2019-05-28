Unhygienic meat seized in Dir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DIR: Unhygienic meat was seized that was being brought from Punjab to Dir for sale and three persons were arrested. Assistant Commissioner Syed Hamad Haider said that they checked a bus coming from Punjab to Dir at Chukiatan and recovered a big quantity of unhygienic meat. He said that the meat was seized and was thrown into the river Panjkora.
