Two crushed to death by dumper

Two people were killed after a speedy dumper hit their motorcycle on Tuesday. According to police officials, the accident took place on Shaheed-e-Millat Road within the limits of the Bahadurabad police station. The victims were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced them dead. However, their families took their bodies away from the hospital without any medico-legal-formalities and refused to take any police action. The police said that 22-year-old Shahzad, son of Mukhtar, and 18-year-old Nadeem Nazeer, son of Nazeer Ahmed, were the residents of Mehmoodabad.

Man killed by train

An unidentified elderly man was killed after he was hit by a train at the Malir Railway track within the jurisdiction of the Landhi police station.

The police said that the body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities, later it was shifted to a morgue for identification.

Minor girl drowns

A minor girl drowned to death in the underground water tank at her house in Baldia Town within the limits of the Ittehad Town police station.

The body was shifted to Murshid Hospital where she was identified as six-year-old Mahnoor, daughter of Sanaullah. The police said that the girl fell down into the tank while she was playing by it.