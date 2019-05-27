PML-N business forum hosts Iftar dinner

KARACHI: Ishtiaq Baig President PML-N Business Forum organised a meeting/Iftar dinner for the members of Business Forum and prominent businessmen from Karachi at his residence.

According to a press release, the senior leadership of PML-N, former president Mamnoon Hussain, former governor Muhammad Zubair, former minister of finance Miftah Ismail, Shah Mohammad Shah president PML-N Sindh, were present at the meeting. Ishtiaq Baig spoke about the deteriorating economic conditions and current economic crises facing the country during PTI govt, due to which the business community was facing hardship. Former president Mamnoon Hussain, Ex-governor Sindh & former minister for education Rana Mashhood also spoke about the poor performance of the government and economy being on the verge of collapse.