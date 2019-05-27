close
Tue May 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 28, 2019

PML-N business forum hosts Iftar dinner

National

 
May 28, 2019

KARACHI: Ishtiaq Baig President PML-N Business Forum organised a meeting/Iftar dinner for the members of Business Forum and prominent businessmen from Karachi at his residence.

According to a press release, the senior leadership of PML-N, former president Mamnoon Hussain, former governor Muhammad Zubair, former minister of finance Miftah Ismail, Shah Mohammad Shah president PML-N Sindh, were present at the meeting. Ishtiaq Baig spoke about the deteriorating economic conditions and current economic crises facing the country during PTI govt, due to which the business community was facing hardship. Former president Mamnoon Hussain, Ex-governor Sindh & former minister for education Rana Mashhood also spoke about the poor performance of the government and economy being on the verge of collapse.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan