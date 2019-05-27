close
May 28, 2019
May 28, 2019

Uzbek deputy PM calls on COAS

Top Story

 
May 28, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Elyor Majidovich Ganivev called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters on Monday.According to the ISPR, the COAS welcomed the dignitary to Pakistan. The two discussed matters related to mutual interest including regional security and connectivity.

General Bajwa said that Uzbekistan is a brotherly country and cooperation between both will not only help in improving peace and stability in the region, but also usher in economic prosperity as well. The visiting dignitary appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism in the country and for maintenance of peace and stability in the region.

