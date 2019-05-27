close
Tue May 28, 2019
May 28, 2019

UAE embassy wins ‘Year of Tolerance Football C’ship’

May 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The team representing the UAE Embassy in Pakistan emerged victorious during the final match of the Year of Tolerance Football Championship. According to the embassy, their team bested the Arab tent during the final match. The tournament was held under the patronage and presence of UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi as well as the heads of other diplomatic missions, and representatives of the Pakistani government. The team representing the UAE Embassy in Saudi Arabia came in third place, sharing the podium with the Pakistan team after beating the Egypt team.

