Private schools role in quality education promotion underlined

PESHAWAR: Despite all flaws and weaknesses, one has to admit the fact that the private educational institutions are lessening the burden of the government and promoting the quality education.

“Had there been no private institutions, the government would have never been able to provide education facility to the all-time expanding population, said a senior government official while talking to The News.

These institutions, besides having millions of students enrolled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have also provided job facilities to hundreds of thousands of young men and women. Also, they carry huge commercial benefits.

Because of the commercialization of education in the country, especially during the past three decades, a number of private entities and academicians joined the private education field and started setting up educational institutions. A number of these institutions have become big chains. Quaid-e-Azam Group of Schools and Colleges is one such big chain of the educational institutions.

Founded in 1992 in a village of the Swabi district, the system has now set up at least 16 branches in Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda and Peshawar. It has also set up a college in the federal capital.

Among them, Quaid-e-Azam School Mardan got excellence within the shortest span of time. Established in 2009 in a rented building, the school successfully gets maximum of the top 20 positions in the secondary school certificate examination conducted by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mardan.

“Hard work and strict discipline is our key to success,” said Gul Sharaf, principal of the school. A total of 15,00 students have been enrolled in the school. Some 70 teachers have been hired on a regular basis to teach the students, while a number of others serve as visiting faculty,” he added.

According to the principal, qualified teachers are appointed who are strictly instructed to focus attention on the character building of the students besides their studies.

Talent hunt is a successful initiative of the school under which talented students are selected on the basis of a test and they are provided completely free education.

The school also offers scholarship to deserving students, employees’ children and orphans, the principal said.

It has also achieved distinctions in co-curricular and extra-curricular activities such as different games and debates at district and provincial level, he added.

Traffic police arrange lecture for Sikh students

The traffic police on Monday arranged a lecture for the students from the Sikh community about the traffic rules and how to drive safe.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic Shazia Shahid delivered the lecture at the Rising Hope School. The official informed the children about the traffic signs, zebra crossing, traffic rules and tips for safe driving. She told the students that driving a car or bike by anyone under-18 years of age is a violation of the traffic rules as well as dangerous for the children.

Imposter arrested for harassment

The police on Monday arrested an imposter who was harassing public on University Road.

An official said that Alamgir was arrested and fake documents were recovered from him. He was harassing people on University Road while impersonating an official of an agency. The official said the imposter was involved in taking money from people through fraud.