Wasa blocks sewers of commercial defaulters

Rawalpindi : The Sewerage department of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Monday launched a crackdown against the commercial defaulters of sewerage tariff.

The crackdown against defaulters has been launched on the directions of Wasa Chairman Mohammad Arif Abbasi. Following his directives, Wasa Managing Director Mohammad Tanvir formed a special team headed by sewerage director in order to recover outstanding dues from the commercial defaulters through a special drive.

On the first day of the operation, the members of the specially constituted team took action against Midway Shopping Mall, Iqbal Plaza in Commercial Market and Center for Professional Excellence University, Satellite Town.

Taking action, Wasa staff blocked the sewer connections of these commercial companies. Their sewer connections would remain blocked till the clearance of outstanding dues said senior official, deputy director, media, Umar Farooq. With the closure of sewerage connections, the waste water would remain blocked causing problems for the owners and the inmates.

According to the deputy director, Midway Shopping Plaza has to clear outstanding dues to Wasa estimating Rs260,000. While Iqbal Plaza arrears stands to Rs163,000 and Center for Professional Excellence University has to clear dues worth Rs235,000.

Similarly, Wasa chairman told that operation against commercial defaulters would continue till recovering outstanding dues from them. While changing plan against defaulters Wasa has adopted strategy of blocking their sewerage connections which would certainly cause hardships and problems for them. With the closure of sewerage connections, the owners would approach Wasa and would have no other option but to clear all their outstanding dues.

In the past, the managements had not paid attention towards recovery from defaulters as a result of which Wasa suffered badly and financial problems erupted in the department. Now through operations against defaulters, we would be able to generate good revenue and the economic situation of Wasa would improve drastically, the chairman believed.