Britney Spears breaks social media silence after DUI arrest: 'Family and friends is such blessing'
Britney Spears gives glimpse into family time with son Jayden
Britney Spears is focusing on reconnecting with her kids and family after her recent arrest.
The singer took to her Instagram account on Friday, March 28 and shared a rare video with her younger son, Jayden.
In the candid post, the mother-son duo can be posing in a mirror as the 19-year-old records both of them.
Jayden sported a long brown coat over a white shirt.
Britney donned white lace shorts paired with same colored shirt as she posed next to her son.
The Gimme More singer expressed her gratitude to her fans and followers who showed her support during her recent arrest on suspicion of a DUI earlier in March.
"Thank you guys for all your support…" she wrote in the caption.
Britney then continued to acknowledge the gift of having pals and close ones in life, she noted, "Spending time with family and friends is such a blessing !!!"
"Stay kind !!!," she added.
It is pertinent to mention that Britney shares sons Jayden and Sean Preston, 20, with her ex Kevin Federline.
After she was released from police custody, the singer's representative revealed in a statement that Britney was to prioritize her son in the difficult time.
"Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being," the statement read.
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