Tiger Woods arrested on DUI suspicion after Florida rollover crash

Tiger Woods faces DUI suspicion after Florida rollover crash

Tiger Woods is taken into custody under the suspision on drving under the influence following his involvement in a rollover crash in Florida.

According to reports, on Friday, March 27, the pro golfer was speeding down a street and crashed into a car, causing his Range Rover to roll over, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The accident occurred around 2 PM ET, as the law enforcement department reported.

After Tiger's vehicle roared down the road, he climbed out the passenger window.

As the cops arrived shortly after the incident, they reportedly found Tiger weak and lethargic and ran an alcohol test. However, it registered 0.00%.

Sheriff Budensiek said during a press conference that they believe Tiger was under the influence of medication rather than alcohol.

As TMZ reported, at the police station, Tiger refused a urine test and the officials booked him for DUI along with the refusal to submit to urinalysis.

This is not the first time Tiger has been arrested for DUI. Back in 2017, he was arrested for the same reason, also in Florida, and a bodycam showed him to be lethargic.

He said in a statement at the time, "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications affected me so strongly."

Another time, in 2021, he almost lost one of his limbs in a rollover car crash in Los Angeles. He was not taken into custody at the time.