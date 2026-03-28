Doja Cat gets candid about cons of fame: 'It makes me so upset'

Doja Cat get candid about cons of fame: 'It makes me so upset'

Doja Cat just reflected on the cons that come with fame and how she has to get “creative” every time to avoid public attention or paparazzi.

The Paint The Town Red hitmaker has admitted that she misses the feeling of being able to go out in public without being recognised.

In a recent interview with U.S. Vogue, Doja explained that while she doesn't enjoy the attention, she is also reluctant to confront fans and paparazzi directly.

"It makes me so upset," she told the outlet. "Will I go up to somebody and be like, 'Stop f**king filming me,' and cuss them out? No, I'm not going to do that."

The 30-year-old continued, "I don't want to do that. I think I would rather do it in a creative way."

When she was asked how she comes up with ways to avoid being photographed or approached when she is out in public, Doja explained that she turns the ordeal into a “game.”

"Sometimes I try to look purposefully ugly," Doja said about how she avoids the unwanted attention. "I turn it into a game."

Elsewhere in the interview, the artist, whose real name is Amala Dlamini stated that she finds the public expectations of celebrities "fascinating".

"It's when you want to do things, just regular mundane s**t," she explained.

"And people feel they're owed a photo, or your attention, or your smile, a disposition from you. That is the most fascinating part of it for me personally,” Doja Cat admitted about the expectations that come with fame.