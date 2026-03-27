Barbra Streisand's tearful Oscars moment leads to shocking career decision

Barbra Streisand is finally ready for major comeback.

Following an emotional Oscars tribute for her late friend Robert Redford, the 83-year-old icon has reportedly found renewed confidence to perform again.

Insider told Radar Online, "Barbra absolutely adored Robert. In many respects, he was the love of her life, and she was utterly devastated when he passed away."

Streisand has battled stage fright for decades and after participating in tribute segment at the Academy Awards, honouring Redford, her co-star in the 1973 classic The Way We Were, it has reportedly reignited her passion for performing.

"Amazingly, this whole experience has melted away a lot of Barbra's inhibitions about performing," the insider said. "Her plan is to use it as a catalyst that will relaunch her concert career," an insider added.

Furthermore, source also added that "The fact he's given her this extraordinary gift from beyond the grave is more proof to her that he was a truly magical human being who enriched her life more than she can possibly describe."

"She wants to make the most of the time she has left, and performing for her fans brings her a huge amount of joy. She's ready for another go," the source added of Barbra Streisand.