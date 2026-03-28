Tom Felton makes rare admission about 'Harry Potter' costar he 'admires most'

Tom Felton is expressing his admiration for his 'Harry Potter' costar Emma Watson.

During a recent interview on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast aired on March 26, the 38-year-old actor revealed that among the whole cast of the JK Rowling's wizarding world, he admires Emma the most.

“I don’t think there’s anything she couldn’t do,” Tom admitted on the March 26 episode of the podcast. “There’s no one that I admire more, really, considering being cast for such a now pivotal role in history."

As Emma was only 9 when she starred as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, Tom who played the role of Draco Malfoy acknowleged that 'The Beauty and the Beast' actress's role, being the only girl in the core group, her success in the industry was quite distinct.

“The added dimension of being a young woman, a young girl going through that is another level of complexity.” I can’t relate to that, and I can’t even experience it,” he gushed.

Tom then expressed his love for all the cast, noting, “But, you know, I just have huge admiration for all of them.”

And their bond is still going strong, as Tom added, “We’re all good friends. I like to ironically think that Draco is somewhat the gel that keeps us all together, because we’re all on four different corners of the world at different times. We all love each other. We’ve all been through this experience.”