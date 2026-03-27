Andrew Garfield shades J.K. Rowling as he finally watches 'Harry Potter'

Andrew Garfield has made a surprising admission about Harry Potter series!

In a recent radio interview, the Spider-Man actor admitted that he only recently watched the Harry Potter for the first time.

Praising the lead cast, Garfield said, "Daniel is so goddamn good. Honestly, I hadn’t watched the Harry Potter movies until recently."

"He's really good in those movies. Those Harry Potter movies are really good," he added.

However, Andrew Garfield stopped short of naming the creator of the franchise J.K. Rowling, saying that she "shall remain nameless."

The actor stated, "I know it’s controversial and we shouldn’t be putting money in the pocket of inhumane legislation right now through she that shall remain nameless, but the soul and spirit… the essence of the themes of those films and the kids and the artisans and the craft people."

Adding, "I'm working with a wonderful makeup artist, Claire, who worked on the creatures… you can't throw the baby out with the bathwater."

"There are so many beautiful artists that worked on those films. I have a newfound appreciation for all of the artists," Garfield noted of the cast of the franchise.

This comes as the Harry Potter franchise prepares for a new chapter, with a television adaptation currently in development.