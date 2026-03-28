Frankie Grande reveals how sister Ariana Grande saved him: 'You're over-steaming'
Frankie Grande recalled getting life-saving vocal advice from Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande is always there to help her brother Frankie Grande in times of need.
During a recent chat with E! News, Frankie, who made his Broadway return with 'Titanique,' revealed that he looked up to his sister while he faced trouble pre-show.
Frankie dished that he had a sinus infection before the show and only an experienced artist can help him to clear his vocal so he went to the Wicked star.
“I asked her vocal advice,” Frankie shared, “I did because I was having trouble because I had a sinus infection.”
He went on to say, “This was like during rehearsals and I was steaming, steaming, steaming, steaming, and she was like, 'Bro, you're over-steaming.' And I was like 'You can do that?'”
Frankie continued to do the remedy for almost an hour and a half daily, but Ariana recommended a more efficient way.
“She was like 'Chill! Do 30 minutes. Do 15. Stop,” he noted,
And Frankie revealed he did get his congestion cleared after her advice.
“I got better after that," he added.
Elsewhere in the conversation, he looked back at his and Araian's early days on Broadway.
He recalled, “It was fun because I kind of raised her. She was raised coming to my Broadway show and then immediately she was on Broadway.
“In those days I was her mentor for a lot of time. And it's very emotional thinking about the journey that we've been on together and where we are and how closer we are in this situation.”
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