Scott Disick shares proud dad moment with son Reign
The TV personality melted hearts with rare photo of son Reign
Scott Disick is spending some fun time with his and ex Kourtney Kardashian's son.
The 42-year-old reality star took to his Instagram account to share a picture of his 11-year-old son, Reign.
In the candid snap, the teen can be seen beaming a smile on camera.
The father-son duo apparently enjoyed some quality time by water while also having a meal.
The doting father gushed over his son, writing, "Now that’s a fine young gentleman."
For those unversed, including Reign Kourtney and Scott are also parents to daughter Penelope, who is 13 years old and son Mason, who is 16 years old.
During a previous episode of Khloe Kardashian's podcast, Khloe in Wonderland, the podcast host asked Scott how he deals with his dating life around his kids.
Scott responded, saying, "They ask me…they’d like me to be with somebody, I think. And they do voice to me that they’d like me to be with someone. And I kinda say until I find the right person, I don’t really want to bring another person around unless it’s like the end-all be-all person
He confessed he wants to focus on his kid, "So for the next 5,6,7, years, if my attention is on them, I have the rest of my life to be a single guy. Right now, I like that my focus is on them. And if I was with somebody else, yeah, I’d still be a good dad, but I would have somebody that I’d be putting on a pedestal near them.”
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