David Beckham spills what really changed after becoming 'Sir': 'Do we get privileges?'

David Beckham spills what really changed after becoming 'Sir'

David Beckham is dishing about the moment when his kids asked about the "extra" privileges they would get after his knighthood.

In November, the former footballer was honored with the title of "Sir" for the charity work in collaboration with UNICEF and his sports services over a period of 20 years in the British empire.

King Charles made him a knight of England at Windsor Castle, and David's family came together to celebrate the milestone. However, his estranged son Brooklyn, was not there amid family rift.

David's other kids, including Cruz, 21, Romeo, 23, and daughter Harper, 14, whom he shared with his wife Victoria, expressed their hope of getting benefits from his knighthood.

When his kids asked if they would get "any more privileges," David responded by saying, "Absolutely not."

The dad of four revealed the only change the knhighood has brought in his life, in a recent chat with talkSPORT Drive.

He said, "The only thing that changed was my notepaper that I send out to people, thank you letters. That's the only thing that really changed."

David continued to say, "My kids turn around to me and said, 'Dad, do we get any privileges like, any more?' I know that's what I said to them.

"I was like, 'well, apart from the ones that you've already got, absolutely not,'" he joked.

David gushed, "It was one of the best… probably the best day of my life, you know, other than obviously when my kids were born and when I got married."