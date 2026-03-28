Leighton Meester reveals what gives her 'most fulfillment'
The singer and actress shares self-care trick amid busy life
Leighton Meester is opening up about how she balances her creativity, self-care routine, and work life.
The 'Gossip Girl' alum and wife of Adam Brody, who has launched her new fragrance in collaboration with Elizabeth Arden, expressed her gratitude for having moments of "calm and peace."
"I mean, I wish I could say it was just calm and relaxed at all times and just peaceful, but I think that I do appreciate the moments of calm and peace because life just keeps going," she told People.
"But I feel like there's a nice balance for me with creativity and my work life, which is fortunately my creative life as well. I'm very, very lucky in that way, that I really like what I do," she continued.
As Meester, who tied the knot with Brody in 2014 and wlecomed 2 kids, noted, "And then I have a family, and all of my emotional bandwidth is devoted to that and that's what gives me the most fulfillment. Allotting time just for me and then just for my family is vital, and it's the only way to actually really give my all to every part of my life."
And when she craves for me-time amid busy schedule, a "4 am" bath gets the work done.
"If I have a 5 a.m. call or something, I'll be like, 'Okay, I'll do a 4 a.m. bath and I'll get in there and do what I need to do," she added.
-
David Beckham spills what really changed after becoming 'Sir': 'Do we get privileges?'
-
Frankie Grande reveals how sister Ariana Grande saved him: 'You're over-steaming'
-
Tom Felton makes rare admission about 'Harry Potter' costar he 'admires most'
-
Tiger Woods arrested on DUI suspicion after Florida rollover crash
-
Britney Spears breaks social media silence after DUI arrest: 'Family and friends is such blessing'
-
Teddi Mellencamp offers health update after medication triggered rare disorder
-
Andrew Garfield shades J.K. Rowling as he finally watches 'Harry Potter'
-
Barbra Streisand's tearful Oscars moment leads to shocking career decision
-
Scott Disick shares proud dad moment with son Reign
-
Martha Stewart gets candid about dating rules
-
Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' show finally gets return date
-
Cher in panic mode over son's shocking downfall
-
David Beckham’s struggles over his family feud are starting to show: ‘He can't stop crying’
-
Love Island drama: Ciaran Davies, Samie Elishi's breakup turns messy as both share their own 'truths'
-
Savannah Guthrie makes emotional vow: ‘You won't take my children's mother from them’
-
BTS recalls feeling like ‘criminals’ during the height of their work stress: 'I feel guilt'
-
David Beckham’s Cotswolds estate plans spark fresh neighbour dispute
-
Lisa Kudrow tears up as she recalls ‘Friends’ importance ‘for people’