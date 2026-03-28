Leighton Meester reveals what gives her 'most fulfillment'

Leighton Meester is opening up about how she balances her creativity, self-care routine, and work life.

The 'Gossip Girl' alum and wife of Adam Brody, who has launched her new fragrance in collaboration with Elizabeth Arden, expressed her gratitude for having moments of "calm and peace."

"I mean, I wish I could say it was just calm and relaxed at all times and just peaceful, but I think that I do appreciate the moments of calm and peace because life just keeps going," she told People.

"But I feel like there's a nice balance for me with creativity and my work life, which is fortunately my creative life as well. I'm very, very lucky in that way, that I really like what I do," she continued.

As Meester, who tied the knot with Brody in 2014 and wlecomed 2 kids, noted, "And then I have a family, and all of my emotional bandwidth is devoted to that and that's what gives me the most fulfillment. Allotting time just for me and then just for my family is vital, and it's the only way to actually really give my all to every part of my life."

And when she craves for me-time amid busy schedule, a "4 am" bath gets the work done.

"If I have a 5 a.m. call or something, I'll be like, 'Okay, I'll do a 4 a.m. bath and I'll get in there and do what I need to do," she added.