Teddi Mellencamp offers health update after medication triggered rare disorder
The media star opened up about staying positive during cancer treatment
Teddi Mellencamp has shared a positive update amid her intense cancer battle.
The TV personality revealed that she is "actually doing well" and "things are moving along nicely" as she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2025.
She told People at the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Music Awards about how she is taking care of her mental health during streeful health scare.
"You know, I kind of ride the wave," Teddi said, "I'm actually doing well. I had immunotherapy two weeks ago, and then I have my next one in two weeks, so things are moving along nicely."
At the ceremony, Teddi also presented her dad John Mellencamp, with the iHeartRadio Music Icon Award.
This update came after Teddi faced a medical emergency earlier in the month after a medicine triggered Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, which is a painful and life-threatening skin disorder that causes blisters on the skin.
“I thought I had the flu. And then I woke up one day and my whole body was just covered in, like, this terrible rash — like, you can't even say it's a rash because it's almost like sores all over my entire body,” Teddi revealed on her podcast, Two T’s in a Pod podcast.
For those unversed, Teddi was first diagnosed with skin cancer, stage 2 melanoma, in 2022 and underwent 17 surgeries. Later in 2025, her cancer metastasized to the lungs and brain.
-
Andrew Garfield shades J.K. Rowling as he finally watches 'Harry Potter'
-
Barbra Streisand's tearful Oscars moment leads to shocking career decision
-
Scott Disick shares proud dad moment with son Reign
-
Martha Stewart gets candid about dating rules
-
Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' show finally gets return date
-
Cher in panic mode over son's shocking downfall
-
David Beckham’s struggles over his family feud are starting to show: ‘He can't stop crying’
-
Love Island drama: Ciaran Davies, Samie Elishi's breakup turns messy as both share their own 'truths'
-
Savannah Guthrie makes emotional vow: ‘You won't take my children's mother from them’
-
BTS recalls feeling like ‘criminals’ during the height of their work stress: 'I feel guilt'
-
David Beckham’s Cotswolds estate plans spark fresh neighbour dispute
-
Lisa Kudrow tears up as she recalls ‘Friends’ importance ‘for people’
-
Kim Kardashian comes up with unique way to aid charity cause
-
Rachel Zegler reveals career plan she is ‘dying’ to fulfill
-
Bruce Springsteen prepares for ‘blowback’ as he announces power move amid tour plans
-
Justin Timberlake's response comes to light as 'laughable' arrest footage goes viral
-
Chelsea Handler 'flips' the script on dating after 40: 'Get too serious'
-
Charlie Puth takes first-ever chance to be 'incredibly honest' in his new music