Entertainment

Teddi Mellencamp offers health update after medication triggered rare disorder

The media star opened up about staying positive during cancer treatment

By The News Digital
March 28, 2026
Teddi Mellencamp offers health update after medication triggered rare disorder
Teddi Mellencamp offers health update after medication triggered rare disorder

Teddi Mellencamp has shared a positive update amid her intense cancer battle.

The TV personality revealed that she is "actually doing well" and "things are moving along nicely" as she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2025.

She told People at the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Music Awards about how she is taking care of her mental health during streeful health scare.

"You know, I kind of ride the wave," Teddi said, "I'm actually doing well. I had immunotherapy two weeks ago, and then I have my next one in two weeks, so things are moving along nicely."

At the ceremony, Teddi also presented her dad John Mellencamp, with the iHeartRadio Music Icon Award.

This update came after Teddi faced a medical emergency earlier in the month after a medicine triggered Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, which is a painful and life-threatening skin disorder that causes blisters on the skin.

“I thought I had the flu. And then I woke up one day and my whole body was just covered in, like, this terrible rash — like, you can't even say it's a rash because it's almost like sores all over my entire body,” Teddi revealed on her podcast, Two T’s in a Pod podcast.

For those unversed, Teddi was first diagnosed with skin cancer, stage 2 melanoma, in 2022 and underwent 17 surgeries. Later in 2025, her cancer metastasized to the lungs and brain.

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