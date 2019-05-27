close
Tue May 28, 2019
May 28, 2019

PCF to hold Gilgit-Khunjerab road race from June 27-30

May 28, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) on Monday announced that it would hold a road race from Gilgit to Khunjerab from June 27-30. The PCF has informed all its units that as foreign riders are also expected to be part of the four-stage event they should hold camps at the earliest so that quality preparation could be made. The PCF has also said that each team would be allowed to field six cyclists with two officials in the competitions. The units have also been instructed to confirm their entries with the PCF as soon as possible.

