Good Goodies challenges industry heavy weights and wins a Gold Effie Award 2019

Karachi: Good Goodies, a brand of Unifood Industries Limited operating in the cakes segment, recently won Pakistan’s first ever Effie Award in the David vs Goliath category, that celebrated outstanding marketing effort by new players going up against seasoned players with decades of experience behind them.

Embracing a spirit of imagination through product innovation and reimagining the way packaged cakes were being marketed, the Good Goodies marketing campaign launched a portfolio of cupcakes, along with Pakistan’s first range of long cakes, launching a unique offering in the market.

The campaign titled ‘Yeh Dunya Bari Hai Good Goodies Se Bhari Hai’ featured young kids sharing their world of imagination with their parents to convert their everyday into something extraordinary. Along with a TV ad featuring a jingle in the signature voice of Ali Zafar, clutter-breaking communication ideas allowed Good Goodies to give its giant competitors a tough time.

Hamza Bawany, CEO, Unifood was ecstatic on this victory: “It’s been an absolutely phenomenal journey for a one-year-old brand to win against the giants of the industry, makes the victory so much sweeter. It was a great team effort with our communication partners, Adcom Leo Burnett.”

Organized by the Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS), the Effie Awards are a worldwide platform that celebrate extraordinary achievements in the field of marketing and advertising effectiveness.***