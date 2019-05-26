Late Afzal Kohistani's brother kills relative

MANSEHRA: The widow of Afzal Kohistani, who waged a campaign against the honour killings customs of his native district for more than seven years and himself lost his life in the struggle, is facing the execution decree under the same custom as her alleged paramour was shot dead in Allai tehsil of Battagram in early hours on Sunday. Gul Nazar, a brother of Afzal Kohistani, and his cousin Gul Shahzada, allegedly killed one Mohammad Waqar over his suspicious relations with the widow of Afzal Kohistani, who had been killed over his role in the 2012 Kohistan video scam in which five women and his two brothers were killed in the name of honour. Afzal Kohistani was killed by his rivals on March 6 this year in Abbottabad to punish him for his role against honour killings in Kohistan district. According to a first information report registered against Kohistani's brother Gul Nazar and another suspect Gul Shahzada, the former fatally shot Muhammad Waqar and fled the scene in Byari area of Allai tehsil in Battagram district. Waqar's brother stated in the FIR that all three men were travelling to a relative's house in Allai when the two suspects stopped the car in Janazgah area and asked Waqar to step out and settle the dispute. According to the FIR, when Waqar got out of the car, Gul Nazar opened fire on him, killing him on the spot. Banna Police Station SHO Naveed Ahmed Khan said Gul Nazar had suspicions that his sister-in-law was having an affair with Waqar, and that the suspects had stopped the victim's car and opened fire on him. The mother of Hira Bibi, the widow of Afzal Kohistan, in an FIR lodged with Cantonment Police Station in Abbottabad on Friday (May 23), stated that her daughter was missing after she went to meet a sister.