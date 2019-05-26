close
Mon May 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 27, 2019

Boateng on brink of Bayern exit

Sports

AFP
May 27, 2019

BERLIN: Disgruntled defender Jerome Boateng is on the verge of leaving Bayern Munich after president Uli Hoeness told him to find a new club on Sunday.

Boateng, 30, has appeared increasingly unhappy at Bayern this season, after losing his place in the team to Niklas Suele. Having remained on the bench as Bayern won the German Cup final on Saturday, Boateng immediately disappeared down the tunnel after the final whistle, and did not join his team mates’ on-pitch celebrations.

“I would advise him to leave the club. I think he needs a new challenge,” Bayern president Hoeness told Bavarian broadcaster BR on Sunday. “He looks out of place. As a friend, I would advise him to find a new club.” The 2014 World Cup winner’s current contract at the Bavarian giants expires in two years.He has recently been linked with a move to Inter Milan or Paris Saint-Germain.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports