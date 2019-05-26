close
Mon May 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2019

Shahjahan to represent USA from now on

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan's Shahjahan Khan will now be representing USA in international squash events after getting citizenship of the country.

“I am excited to announce that I will be representing USA in my upcoming PSA professional tournaments and in the near future for team USA,” Shahjahan announced on his twitter account.

Shahjahan, ranked 76th in the world, is the son of former legendary squash player Zarak Jehan Khan. Zarak had previously voiced concerns over non-inclusion of Shahjahan in the Pakistan team for international and Asian events and accused the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) of not giving enough chances to his son.

Few years back, Zarak told ‘The News’ that the PSF does not invite Shahjahan to the camps they organise before major international events. Shahjahan will represent USA in XII Torneo Internacional PSA Sporta to be held in Guatemala from May 29 to June 2.

