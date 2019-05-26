close
Mon May 27, 2019
May 27, 2019

Women at work

May 27, 2019

Women constitute almost half of the population in any community. Very few fortunate women in our country receive proper education and take up careers. Our absurd social standards bar women from getting education according to their talent. We need women’s involvement in all walks of life. Developed nations have women in the armed and police forces. They hold equal seats in general administration, industry, business and other technical professions. The problem is that our conservative society poses a hindrance to women. The drop out ratio of even educated women is more than fifty percent. As such, the overall ratio of women in most professions becomes negligible. Awareness programmes should be launched by the government to attract more women to fields other than medicine and teaching.

Areej Anwar

Karachi

