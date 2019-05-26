Rs281, 600 fine slapped on 107 profiteers

Rawalpindi : In order to ensure supply of food items to the citizens on affordable rates, the Rawalpindi District Administration has conducted raids in different markets of the district including Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas and imposed fines amounting to Rs281,600 on 107 profiteers while four FIRs were also lodged against the violators.

According to a district administration spokesman, the Assistant Commissioners and Price Magistrates of the district on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Randhawa, conducted 291 raids in different areas and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The raids were conducted by the magistrates concerned in their respective areas to check quality of edibles and their rates, he said adding fines were imposed on profiteers for overcharging the consumers.

Assistant commissioners Rawalpindi City, Cantonment, Kahuta and Gujar Khan also imposed fines on profiteers.

He said that the administration was taking action in accordance with the law against profiteers and the violators would not be allowed to cheat the public. The raids would continue and the profiteers would face the music, he added.