AIOU to register 40,000 part-time tutors

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided that well-qualified persons will be appointed as the university’s part-time tutors in order to enhance quality of Open-Distance Learning (ODL) system.
A fresh process of tutors registration has been started. Currently there are around 40, 000 tutors all around the country for one six-month semester.
An E-registration process has been set in place for the purpose. It will be an opportunity to the motivated aspirant applicants to become the part of the university’s teaching process on a reasonable remuneration.
Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided that well-qualified persons will be appointed as the university’s part-time tutors in order to enhance quality of Open-Distance Learning (ODL) system.
A fresh process of tutors registration has been started. Currently there are around 40, 000 tutors all around the country for one six-month semester.
An E-registration process has been set in place for the purpose. It will be an opportunity to the motivated aspirant applicants to become the part of the university’s teaching process on a reasonable remuneration.