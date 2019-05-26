AIOU to register 40,000 part-time tutors

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided that well-qualified persons will be appointed as the university’s part-time tutors in order to enhance quality of Open-Distance Learning (ODL) system.

A fresh process of tutors registration has been started. Currently there are around 40, 000 tutors all around the country for one six-month semester.

An E-registration process has been set in place for the purpose. It will be an opportunity to the motivated aspirant applicants to become the part of the university’s teaching process on a reasonable remuneration.