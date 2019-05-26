Heat wave to prevail

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Heat wave continued to prevail in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in Sindh.
