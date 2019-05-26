Population control

Population is considered an asset for a country, but it turns into a burden when it increases uncontrollably. At present, the population of Pakistan has reached around 210 million, making it the sixth most populous country of the world. If the country continues to grow at the same rate, it is likely to double in next 35 years, making Pakistan the third most populous country of the world.

Several Muslim countries, including Indonesia, Bangladesh and Iran had successfully curtailed their population growth rates through a well-developed system of reward and punishment. The government of Pakistan too should link the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) with the population control programme and reduce the monthly handouts of those families that have more than two children. Moreover, the media, NGOS and religion scholars should also play their role in advocating for population control.

Bilawal Ali Lakho

Shikarpur