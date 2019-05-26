close
Mon May 27, 2019
May 27, 2019

Protests necessary to curb dictatorship, claims Abbasi

National

 
May 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said to curb dictatorship, protest becomes necessary, Geo News reported. The PML-N leader was speaking on show ‘Geo Parliament’ where he said the current government is incapable of running the country.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said country’s economy is in dire straits. He said running economy is the responsibility of the government while safeguarding borders is that of the army.

He said the nation is now not in a mood to tolerate the government and when people take to roads then it can lead to authoritarianism. The NAB caused damage to democracy, economy and governance, he added. He further said consensus is necessary for changing laws.

