Unhygienic milk wasted, adulterators held

MANSEHRA: The district administration and food department, in a joint operation on Saturday, have arrested over a dozen adulterators and wasted a large quantity of unhygienic milk.

A joint team led by Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher and Assistant Food Controller Shaukat Sultan, intercepted vehicles through which milk was being supplied to commercial and domestic consumers in the city and its suburbs.

Sultan told reporters that milk weighing hundreds of kilograms was thrown in drain after it was proven injurious to health through a mobile milk laboratory that had arrived in Mansehra from Peshawar.

"The food department has zero-tolerance for adulterators and vendors who mix chemicals in milk and thus play with the lives of people," said Sultan.