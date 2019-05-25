close
Sun May 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

Unhygienic milk wasted, adulterators held

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

MANSEHRA: The district administration and food department, in a joint operation on Saturday, have arrested over a dozen adulterators and wasted a large quantity of unhygienic milk.

A joint team led by Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher and Assistant Food Controller Shaukat Sultan, intercepted vehicles through which milk was being supplied to commercial and domestic consumers in the city and its suburbs.

Sultan told reporters that milk weighing hundreds of kilograms was thrown in drain after it was proven injurious to health through a mobile milk laboratory that had arrived in Mansehra from Peshawar.

"The food department has zero-tolerance for adulterators and vendors who mix chemicals in milk and thus play with the lives of people," said Sultan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan