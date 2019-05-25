Sh Rashid blasts PPP, PML-N

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said the PML-N leaders are demanding resignation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman to halt the references against them in the bureau.

Addressing a press conference at the Railways Headquarters here on Saturday, he said an agreement of the government and leader of the opposition was required for the appointment of a new chairman of NAB and when that would not take place, they (the opposition) would continue to enjoy (without any accountability).

Sheikh Rashid said, “Leave aside the audio and the video recordings; listen to the cries of the opposition.” He said he had informed the public about efforts of Shahbaz Sharif to get NRO and added now Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was also making such efforts. He added Asif Zardari also wanted to flee the country like Shahbaz Sharif.

He also came hard on the PPP government in Sindh on the increasing incidence of AIDS in the province and said at least the Sindh’s health minister should resign. He said going to IMF is unavoidable and he held the PML-N and PPP rulers responsible for the current inflation and joblessness. The federal minister said no one could impose a war on Pakistan. However, he said, Pakistan should be very careful in the wake of increasing bitterness between the United States and Iran and added India’s role is also needed to be closely watched.

About the Karachi Circular Railway, he said 34 km of 43 km track has been cleared from encroachers and the rest would be cleared in next 15 days. He said Pakistan Railways would charge half the fare from passengers for traveling from anywhere in Pakistan on the Eid day.

He said if Pakistan Railways and Pakistan Army reached an agreement, railways would run five special trains instead of three on Eidul Fitr.