‘Pak-China bond of love beyond any question’

Rawalpindi : Councillor of Chinese Embassy, Islamabad, Lee Yuon Ling has said that enabling the orphans to become useful and productive citizens is the collective responsibility of everybody and they must be given a fair chance coupled with love, be valued and enabled to overcome their deprivations.

He expressed these views at an Iftar dinner arranged by Chinese Muslim Students’ Association Pakistan (CMSAP) in Anjuman Faizul Islam Faizabad Markaz Rawalpindi. Headmaster of CPEC Ching Lu, officers of Chinese embassy Li Xin Xin, Zhong Lim, head of CMSAP Yahya, Chairman Bazm-e-Faizul Islam Prof. Niaz Erfan, Colonel (r) Pervaiz Akhtar, other office-bearers and a large number of students from ‘Apna Ghar’ of Anjuman Faizul Islam were present on the occasion. CMSAP also distributed gifts among the orphans and made with them group photos.

Lee Yuon Ling said bond of love between Pakistan and China and their people was beyond any question and through social contacts and cooperation, at governments level and people to people, it is on the way to more and more cemented. He paid tributes to administration of Anjuman Faizul Islam for caring orphans in such a way to enable them become productive and useful citizens.

Head of CMSAP said we are studying in Pakistani Universities here and practice Islamic teachings, every year come over here to break our fast with our orphan brothers. He mentioned that Pakistan is like our own country and we are trying to give back some of what we gain from our Islami brothers.

Prof. Niaz Erfan of AFI, in his welcome address paid thanks to the Chinese delegation and said friendship of both countries was entering in a new era and heights as people to people contacts and love for each other was strengthening through bilateral cooperation at all levels. ‘’ To ensuring good life and pleasures for orphans of Anuman Faizul Islam, efforts of CMSAP are admire able and whole administration of AFI is thankful to CMSAP.

General Council Member of AFI Colonel (r) Pervaiz Akhtar also spoke on the occasion. CMSAP members along with Councillor distributed sewing machines, note books, bags, footballs, pencils and other gifts among the orphans of AFI.

Later on the Muslim students of China broke their fast with orphan children and passed some time engaging them in bilateral dialogues.