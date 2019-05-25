close
Sun May 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

Flash floods damage shops in Orakzai

Peshawar

KALAYA: Dozens of shops were damaged by the flash floods in Mushti Maila area in central parts of Orakzai district, reports said on Saturday.

It was learnt that it had been raining heavily in Orakzai in the last four to five days which has caused flooding in central parts of the tribal district. The rainwater flooded dozens of shops in Mushti Maila, causing huge losses to the shopkeepers.

The flash floods also damaged the standing wheat crop in Orakzai. The heavy rain damaged roads and houses in Abbottabad on Friday. A boy was also drowned in a flooded nullah in Abbottabad.

