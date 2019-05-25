Asif leaves for England

LAHORE: Pakistani batsman Asif Ali on Saturday left for England to join Pakistan cricket team in the World Cup 2019, a few days after he had returned to Pakistan following his daughter’s death. “Leaving today to join Pakistan team in UK for our Cricket World Cup journey. We as a team will be in need of your prayers & unconditional support. These are the final few lines for my princess Dua Fatima. Meri beti k liye dua or Fateha ki darkhwast hai. Aap sab k liye duaaain!,” the cricketer tweeted. Asif Ali returned back to Pakistan when his minor daughter died in the U.S. where she was being treated in fourth stage of cancer. His tweet also accompanied a statement in which the cricketer thanked everyone who stood by him in “this extremely difficult time.