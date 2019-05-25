Woman killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi : A woman was killed another wounded critically when unidentified bike riding gunmen opened firing during attempt of mugging in Mohanpura falling in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi Police Station, police said. Four people have been killed in three such incident occurred in the city during the last 36 hours, police sources said.
