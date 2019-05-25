Model justice

It is a good decision of the Supreme Court to establish model courts for speedy justice. It is oft said that if justice is delayed then it is denied. So speedy and substantive justice is the basic right of every single Pakistani. Model courts are ensuring speedy and fair justice only in murder and narcotic cases.

It would be even better if these courts could sort out other related cases like rape, robberies and civil nature cases too. I hope trust in the judiciary will improve and grow.

Mujeeb Ali Samo (Larkana)