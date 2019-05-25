MQM-London hitman arrested in Baldia raid

Personnel of the Counter Terrorism Department’s (CTD) Investigation Wing on Saturday claimed to have arrested an alleged target killer from the outskirts of the city.

The spokesman for the CTD Sindh said that staff of the CTD Investigation Wing acting on a tip-off raided a locality in Baldia Town and after facing resistance apprehended an alleged target killer, Faisal Patni alias Burger, who is associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London.

They also recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession. During the initial interrogation from the suspect, the police learnt that he was involved in three murder cases in Baldia Town -- the murder of Hanif in 2009, that of Mubeen in 2009 and the murder of Imran in 2011.

In a separate raid conducted by the CTD Investigation Wing, cops apprehended an activist of the JSQM, Mushtaq Ahmed, and seized a 30- bore pistol.

He was alleged to be involved in providing explosive material to his associates for blasts on railways tracks. Cases are being registered at the CTD, and the suspects will be handed over to the police stations for further legal action.

Rangers make arrests

The paramilitary force during targeted operations arrested five suspects.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said that troops conducted an intelligence-based targeted raid in Model Colony from where they arrested Abdul Aqeel. The accused is associated with the Lyari gang war and is involved in a number of dacoities and extortion cases.

Paramilitary soldiers also raided places in Gabol Town and Baldia Town from where they arrested four men who were identified as Nasir, Alam, Muhammad Naveed and Waleed. They four were said to be involved in a number of drug peddling and dacoity cases in different parts of the city.