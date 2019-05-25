Traffic diversion plan for Youm-e-Ali procession announced

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Javed Ali Mehar on Saturday announced a traffic diversion plan for Youm-e-Ali (RA).

The spokesman for the Karachi Traffic Police said that on the 21st of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, falling on 27th of May, a procession would be taken out from the Nishtar Park from 1300 hours in connection with the Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (RA) via the following routes and it would terminate at about 2000 hours at the lmambargah Hussainian Iranian Kharadar.

The route is: Nishtar Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jamnis Road, Mahfil-e-Shah Khurasan Road, Karachi X-Ray, Nawa-e-Waqt (45 Congress), PP Chowrangi, New MA Jinnah Road Corridor-III, Saddar Dawakhan, Preedy Street, MA Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar, Nawab Mohabbat Khanjee Road and the lmambargah Hussainian Iranian Kharadar.

As soon as the procession starts at the Nishtar Park, all traffic coming from the city side will be diverted towards Soldier Bazaar (Bahadur Yar Jang Road), Coast Guards, Ankle Saria to Jublie and Garden Zoo to reach its destination.

All kinds of traffic coming from the Nazimabad side will be diverted from Lasbela towards Nishter Road and Garden Zoo to reach its destination. All kinds of traffic coming from the Liaquatabad side will be diverted onto Martin Road towards the Central Jail side. These vehicles shall, however, be permitted to proceed upto the jail and then proceed via Jamshed Road, Dada Bhoy Noroji Road, Kashmir Road, Shahrah-e-Quaideen and Sharea Faisal to reach their destinations.

All kinds of traffic coming from Stadium Road will proceed via New MA Jinnah Road. These vehicles will be diverted at Dada Bhoy Noroji Road towards Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen to Sharea Faisal. No traffic will be allowed to proceed from PP Chowrangi to Saddar Dawakhana.

All kinds of traffic coming from the Super Highway from Gulberg will be diverted from Liaquatabad No-10 towards Chowrangi No-2 Nazimabad and will proceed via the Habib Bank Flyover, Estate Avenue Road, Sher Shah to Maripur Road. All vehicles will adopt the same route for return.

All kinds of traffic will not be permitted to proceed towards the route of the procession from Guru Mandir (roundabout). These vehicles will be diverted towards Bahadur Yar Jang Road.

All vehicular Traffic approaching Numaish via Shahrah-e-Quaideen will not be allowed to proceed from the roundabout of Society Office behind the Mazar-e-Quaid except those arriving for participating in the procession having stickers pasted on their wind windscreens. Without the sticker, vehicles will be diverted from the Society traffic signal to Ayesha Aziz Chowrangi toward Kashmir Road to reach their destinations.

All traffic going towards Saddar and other colonies will not be permitted to proceed towards Empress Market from the junction of Preedy Street/MA Jinnah Road, Court Road Chowk and Fresco Chowk, and Abdullah Haroon Road, when the head of the procession reaches near the crossing of Corridor-Ill.

Similarly, all vehicular traffic proceeding towards Saddar via MA Jinnah Road will not be permitted to proceed from its junction with Preedy Street, Aga Khan Road and Mansfield Street. No vehicles will be permitted to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road from the junction of MA Jinnah Road/Preedy Street when the procession clears the intersection.

The vehicular traffic coming onto Aga Khan Road from Garden Zoo to approach MA Jinnah Road will not be permitted to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road. These vehicles will be allowed till Ankle Saria Hospital.

Passage for participants

The participants will reach Numaish at the below-mentioned points: People from Nazimabad will reach Lasbela, Albela, and left towards Garden Jamaat Khana, Soldier Bazaar No.3, Light Signal to Nishtar Park; from Liaquatabad, Teen Hatti, Jahangir Road, Gurumandir’s left turn towards Numaish, Kamela; from Society light signal to Numaish; and from Gulshan-e-lqbal and Gulistan-e-Jauhar they will reach via University Road, old Sabzi Mandi, Kashmir Road, Society light signal or PP Chowrangi to Nawai Waqt.

Diversion points

Sabil Wali Masjid, Business Recorder Road (Guru Mandir light signal), Shahrah-e-Quaideen and Kashmir Road (Society light signal), Islamia College New MA Jinnah Road, Lasbela light signal, crossing of Aga Khan Park cutting towards Soldier Bazaar PS, Mansfield Street/Capri traffic light signal, crossing of Nizami Zooq-e-Shehreen cut, Nasra School near Coast Guards, junction of Garden near Ankle Saria Hospital, Junction of University Road/Sir Shah Suleman Road towards Sharea Faisal for heavy traffic, MA Jinnah/Aga Khan Road (Garden Chowk), Jamila Street/Jahangir Pattangi (Jublee Cinema roundabout), Shahrah-e-Liaquat near Masjid Ahle Hadis, Rafiquee Shaheed Road/Samar Shaheed Road (Lucky Star), Dr Zia Uddin Ahmed/Shaheen Complex, Shahrah-e-Liaquat (Fresco Chowk) Lea Market, Tower, Jinnah Bridge, ICI Chowk, and Mai Kolachi/MT Khan Road.

Commissioner visits route

To review the arrangements made for Youm-e-Ali, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani visited the route of the main procession on Saturday.

He also monitored security measures taken by law enforcement agencies. Shallwani was accompanied by South Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sharjeel Kharal, East DIG Amir Farooqi, Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Salahuddin Ahmed, DC East Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, Chief Financial Officer Karachi Infrastructure Development Company Limited (KIDCL) Zubair Channa and other senior officials of the Pakistan Rangers.

Channa briefed Shallwani about the construction work being done at Numaish, the cleanliness work being done by the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and about the road repair work on the routes of the processions.

About the security arrangements, the commissioner was told by Channa that foolproof security measures had been taken.

The commissioner instructed Channa to facilitate the participants of the processions, and asked all the concerned officials to keep close liaison with the organisers and provide all possible facilities and ensure that they were available to the organisers to resolve their issues whenever needed.