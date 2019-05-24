Allegations against NAB chairman: PML-N, PPP seek probe thru MPs’ panel

By News desk

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) while accusing the government of blackmailing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, Friday demanded constitution of a special parliamentary committee to probe into allegations against him.

Former prime minister and the PML-N Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while addressing a press conference and later talking in ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Key Saath’ programme of Geo News said his party’s leaders did not get justice, but they wanted that the NAB chairman get justice.

Referring to audio and video aired on a private television channel allegedly involving the NAB chairman, the PML-N leader alleged that the Prime Minister House, friends of Imran Khan and his associates were involved in the whole matter.

Abbasi said the PML-N demands that under Rule 244 of Rules of Conduct and Business of the National Assembly, a special parliamentary committee should be constituted which should probe the issue. He said that parliamentary leader of the PML-N, Khawaja Asif on Monday would move motion under Rule 244 seeking formation of special committee of the Parliament.

“We feel that the government would allow passage of the motion if it is not escaping the accountability process,” he said, adding that in view of its past record, the government would not support the move. He said the special committee should probe the matter of allegations against the NAB chairman arguing that a person is always innocent till he is proven guilty. He observed that findings of the committee would prove whether allegations were false and whether the government of Imran Khan wanted to hide the corruption. “Both NAB chairman and Imran Khan have the right to prove their innocence,” he said. He pointed out that the lady which made recording remained in custody of the NAB for 70 days and was released on bail.

Abbasi said they wanted to place the case before the masses as to on whose behest, the opposition leader was kept in custody of NAB for 70 days. He said the special committee should bring forth all the facts that which elements were involved in the issue, saying that the PML-N would also consult other political parties in this connection.

The PML-N recalled that this party already had many reservations and now it had proved that the NAB chairman was being blackmailed. “This is not a small issue and we want that Parliament’s committee be formed to probe the issue to make things clear,” the PML-N senior vice president said.

The rule 244 of Rules of Conduct of Business of the National Assembly, on passage of motion allows the Speaker to constitute a 12-member special committee of the Parliament in the light of Article 213 and 218 of the Constitution comprising equal number of members from the government and the opposition.

The rule 244 says that one third of members of committee should be taken from the Senate. The rule also says that the parliamentary leaders should send nominations to speaker from their parties. Abbasi said the private channel which has aired the controversial audio, its chief continued to work as adviser for the Prime Minister House. He alleged that the channel’s chief is friend of Imran Khan who has also funded the PTI. He said the NAB chairman in an interview also said that he was being pressured not to probe the government.

Abbasi claimed the NAB officials have revealed that they are pressurised to make cases against opposition leaders and arrest them, and slow down the cases against government members or end these cases altogether.

Meanwhile, the PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar demanded an impartial probe and forensic investigations into the alleged tapes of the NAB chairman.

"Until such time the probe is completed, the NAB chairman should step aside from performing official duties," he said. Babar said it was a hugely serious matter.