Sat May 25, 2019
AFP
May 25, 2019

Several hurt in suspected package bomb blast in France

World

AFP
May 25, 2019

LYON: Several people were wounded Friday by a suspected package bomb blast on a pedestrian street in the heart of Lyon in southeastern France, the local prosecutors´ office said. The area where the explosion occurred, on the narrow strip of land between the Saone and Rhone rivers in the historic city centre, has been evacuated, according to AFP journalists at the scene. A police source told AFP the package contained “screws or bolts” and had been placed in front of a bakery on the corner of the two popular streets. Police said eight people had been injured but that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

