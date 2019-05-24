Alleged terrorist arrested

PESHAWAR: An alleged terrorist arrested while fleeing from the country, it was learnt on Friday. The FIA arrested Maulvi Muhammad Nabi from Orakzai at the Bacha Khan International Airport who was travelling to Jeddah. He had been placed on the exit control list (ECL). An official said he was most wanted terrorist who would be handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department for interrogation.