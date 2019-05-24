close
Sat May 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2019

Principal booked for torture

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2019

Baghbanpura police registered a case against the principal of a private school for torturing a student. The accused principal identified as Saima had subjected a 10-year-old student, Ahmad Azeem, son of Muhammad Azeem, to severe torture in the school located at Darogawala. The boy's family staged a protest demonstration in this regard and demanded strict action against the principal.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore