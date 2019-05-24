SITE industries fear closure

KARACHI: Saleem Parekh, President SITE Association of Industry, has expressed concerns over the non-supply of water to the industries of SITE for the last two months, saying this would lead to closure of the industry, a statement said.

“Against the requirement of 40MGD and KWSB managing director’s assurance to supply 8MGD, only 1.25MGD water is being supplied to SITE industries, while Hub dam is overflowing due to non-utilisation of water. We fail to understand why industrialists are being penalised,” Parekh said.

Many industrial units in SITE area had obtained connections from KWSB after paying huge connection charges. However, the lines were dry and water was not being supplied through these lines, he said.

“Almost all the units in the area will be closed and thousands of people will be jobless if water situation is not improved. It would also tarnish the image of Pakistan in the international markets for not fulfilling the committed shipment dates.”